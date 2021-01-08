NATO scrambled around 350 times for Russian jets in 2020

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO said that Russian military activity near the alliance’s airspace increased slightly this year as its jets across Europe scrambled more than 400 times to escort or shadow unknown aircraft. In a statement released Monday, NATO said almost 90%, or about 350 of these missions, were connected to flights by Russian military aircraft. NATO has two air operations centers — one in Germany, covering northern Europe, and one in Spain covering the south — which monitor all air movements across Europe.