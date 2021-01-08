Mild pattern now, big changes a week away

The fairly cloudy and tranquil pattern continues across Wisconsin with a large high pressure system parked near us protecting us. Thankfully, we didn’t have to fight fog Friday and there was a nice break of sunshine in the afternoon from around Wausau to the north and northeast. With any luck the fog won’t be too bad the next few days either. However, we can’t rule out some patches of it the next couple of nights.

Otherwise, it will stay warmer than normal right into the mid part of next week. Lows should reach the upper to mid 10s this weekend with highs from the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Skies should have quite a few clouds, but some occasional patches of clearing are possible. Winds will also stay pretty light from the north Friday night then be out of the northwest this weekend around 5 mph.

Monday looks partly or mostly cloudy with highs around 31. A weak disturbance will push through Monday night causing a slight chance flurries. Tuesday should feature a mix of sun and clouds with lows around 21 and highs around 33 degrees.

Wednesday may be the warmest day next week as gusty southwest winds roll in ahead of a low pressure system dropping through southern Canada. Lows could be near 23 with highs well into the 30s. A cold front is projected to move across our area Wednesday night bringing a decent chance of some light mixed precipitation. Some leftover snow showers are possible Thursday, and it will be blustery. Temperatures could be close to 30 degrees Thursday morning but then start falling through the day as polar air charges in.

It looks cold next Friday with partly sunny and breezy conditions. There could be some lake effect snow showers in far northern Wisconsin as well. Lows should be around 8 with highs around 15. An even colder shot of air may be on the way toward Monday January 18th. Stay tuned!

Have a nice weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:10 p.m., 8-January 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1973 - A severe ice storm struck Atlanta GA. The storm paralyzed the city closing schools and businesses, and damage from the storm was estimated at 25 million dollars. One to four inches of ice coated northern Georgia leaving 300,000 persons without electricity for up to a week. Between 7 PM and 9 PM on the 7th, 2.27 inches (liquid content) of freezing rain, sleet and snow coated Atlanta, as the temperature hovered at 32 degrees. (7th-8th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1989 - Strong northwesterly winds and bitterly cold temperatures prevailed in the north central U.S. Winds in the Great Lakes Region gusted to 58 mph at Chicago IL and reached 63 mph at Niagara Falls NY. Squalls in western New York State produced 20 inches of snow at Barnes Corners and Lowville. Snow squalls in Upper Michigan produced 26 inches around Keweenaw. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)