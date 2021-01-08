Mayor of Houston suburb chosen by pulling a name from hat

DICKINSON, Texas (AP) — The race to be the mayor of a Houston suburb has ended with the winner’s name being drawn from a top hat. Sean Skipworth and Jennifer Lawrence had been vying to be the next mayor of Dickinson. But after a runoff election last month and a recount earlier this week, each candidate had ended up with 1,010 votes. Texas law says a tie in a race for public office can be resolved by casting lots. The Galveston County Daily News reports that Skipworth became mayor after a ping pong ball with his name was pulled out of a hat during a ceremony Thursday evening. Lawrence, meanwhile, said she trusted the process and will support Skipworth.