Marshfield’s Rotary Winter Wonderland raises $100,000 for families in need

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- 2020 was difficult for a lot of families in our area but there's some light in Marshfield, where donations came pouring into the annual Rotary Winter Wonderland, marking one of its best years ever.

Organizers say the community really pulled together this year as they were able to help more families in need, through this pandemic.

Since the start of the project in 2006, more than $300,000 has been donated to hunger relief programs in our area. This season, the community stepped up yet again.

Danielle Nystrom, Project Chair for the Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland said, "it was just incredible to see how many people came out and the number of donations every family brought was much more than we’ve ever seen before."

Food donations increased by 34%, cash contributions increased by 60%.

"We did collect over $100,000 this year at the gates and that is completely absolutely the biggest year we’ve ever had previously I think our highest was about 72,000 so to be able to report that $100,000 number is really special to us," said Nystrom.

Those donations going to places like Soup or Socks.

"We really count on the food that we get from them to get us through the winter and you know this year more than ever because of covid and the way we were doing things with emergency boxes and emergency services our stock has really been wiped out," said Cheryl Lewis-Hartl, Director of Soup or Socks.

During a normal year, Soup or Socks typically helps about 50-75 families, this year that increased to 100-125 families, a month.

Lewis-Hartl also says while she hopes one day there will be no families in need she knows that may be further down the line. So, until then they will continue serving alongside Marshfield's Rotary Winter Wonderland.