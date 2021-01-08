Macie Zurfluh takes over Newman girls basketball team

In the middle of the season, and in the midst of a pandemic, the Newman Catholic girls basketball team was without a leader.

Paul Haag stepped down for personal reasons just before Christmas, leaving the program scrambling for a coach.

They found Macie Zurfluh, who despite just starting a new job with Wipfli in Wausau, stepped up to the challenge of taking over the team.

The 22-year-old had coached just a summer league one year, but has an incredible playing pedigree, making four state tournament trips as a member of the Assumption Royals, and three-time team captain for St. Norbert College.

Still, taking over a team in the middle of the season and in the midst of a pandemic can't be easy.

Despite all the challenges, Zurfluh is grateful for the chance.

"What an amazing opportunity really to be a part of a successful program. After meeting these girls and being a coach for two weeks, these are amazing girls. They've really bought into what we're trying to do. I'm honored that I was even thought of for this position, and I'm really excited for this season," she said.