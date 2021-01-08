Little change moving into the weekend

Mostly cloudy skies and mild conditions will be the main weather pattern for the weekend, much like the past week. Fortunately, the PM hours of Saturday and Sunday do look to be much brighter. It should remain mild for the week, but arctic air is on the horizon.

*Dense fog advisory for Ashland county until 11am

Today: Cloudy skies with hazy sunshine.

High: 29 Wind: North ~ 5

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of fog.

Low: 16 Wind: North ~ 5

Saturday: Little change with cloudy skies and possible breaks of sun in the afternoon.

High: 30 Wind: North 3-7

We have had an extraordinarily pleasant start to 2021, with temperatures at or above normal for early January. Unfortunately, the mild weather has been accompanied by significant cloud cover. The same conditions will continue this weekend, however it may be a tad brighter. Today, clouds should be in the sky the entirety of the morning and evening, yet hazy sun should shine through as the cloud deck will not be extremely thick. Saturday and Sunday will both start cloudy but have increased sunshine in the afternoon hours. The high for both days is set at 30 degrees and, depending on the sun, could move unto the low 30s for Sunday. Right now, it seems like the clouds will diminish Sunday around noon to partly cloudy or even sunny skies, bringing a nice change to the region. Much like the past week, there is still a chance for fog each morning and night, however it does not seem as thick.

The workweek will be much the same, but there is a slight chance we could see a few flakes of snow. Monday and Tuesday will likely see no accumulation, yet there is a small chance for flurries here and there. While far out in the forecast, there is currently a 20% chance for snow Wednesday night and a 30% chance on Thursday. Computer models are still unsure, but a light accumulation is possible.

Thursday night into next weekend, we are tracking an arctic blast of cold air moving into the Northern US, including Wisconsin. This will bring blustery winds and likely drag the temperatures to the low teens or even single digits. There is a chance this may also generate some light snow and, given stronger winds, may also ignite decent lake effect snow showers. The cold air will likely hang around for at least the beginning of the workweek.

Have a wonderful Friday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 08-January 2021

On this date in weather history:

1989 - Strong northwesterly winds and bitterly cold temperatures prevailed in the north central U.S. Winds in the Great Lakes Region gusted to 58 mph at Chicago IL, and reached 63 mph at Niagara Falls NY. Squalls in western New York State produced 20 inches of snow at Barnes Corners and Lowville. Snow squalls in Upper Michigan produced 26 inches around Keweenaw. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)