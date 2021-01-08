Lawyers: Woman on US death row not competent for execution

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for the only woman on federal death row are asking a judge to halt her execution and arguing she isn’t competent and can’t be put to death. Lisa Montgomery is scheduled to be executed on Tuesday at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. Her lawyers filed a petition Friday in federal court in Indiana seeking to halt the execution. They argue that putting her to death would violate her constitutional rights because she “has brain damage, severe mental illness, and suffered a lifetime of sexual torture.” Montgomery is one of three inmates scheduled to be executed by the Justice Department next week.