Judge Patricia Baker sworn-in as Circuit Court Judge in Portage Co, first woman in position

PORTAGE CO, Wis. (WAOW) -- Judge Patricia Baker was sworn in as the Portage County Branch III judge on Friday. She is the first woman appointed to a circuit court position in Portage County.

"While I may be the first woman to be in this office, in this courtroom, on that bench, I promise that I will work to make sure that I am not the last," Baker said during the ceremony.

Due to the pandemic the ceremony took place over Zoom, but was well attended by the legal community including several justice from the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.

Baker is filling the seat left by Judge Thomas T. Flugaur's retirement.