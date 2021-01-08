Illinois GOP congresswoman apologizes for quoting Hitler

CHICAGO (AP) — A freshman Republican congresswoman from downstate Illinois apologized Friday for knowingly quoting Adolf Hitler during a rally outside of the U.S. Capitol this week. Rep. Mary Miller, who was among the Republicans who tried to challenge the certification of certain Electoral College votes that went to incoming President Joe Biden, issued the apology in the face of calls for her to resign. Miller made the remark at a rally on Tuesday hosted by a conservative group. While discussing the need for her party to appeal to young people, Miller said: “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ’Whoever has the youth has the future.’”