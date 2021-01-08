‘I was distraught,’ Wisconsin veteran describes seeing events on Capitol Hill

(WAOW) — Most of the nation watched the events on Wednesday in Washington D.C. unfold through TV screens or on social media.

Derrick Van Orden of Pierce County witnessed it first hand.

"It is surreal I don't know how to describe it, I was distraught," he said.

The day didn't go as he thought it would.

He was among the thousands of Americans lined up in D.C. to hear President Trump speak prior to a joint committee convening to confirm Electoral College results.

Van Orden was there to be part of a peaceful protest, and says he left as soon as it took a chaotic turn.

"I was not on Capitol Hill lawn, or let alone in the building, because I don't break the law; and people did go on to the Capitol grounds waiving flags and we started getting alerts from people watching TV," Van Orden said.

Van Orden is a veteran who fought in five combat tours, he said the violence in D.C. is far from patriotism.

"I was in Iraq and Afghanistan I have seen these things happen I was heart broken," he said. "Even though we are frustrated we do not break the law."

Van Orden says he is still having a tough time thinking about what happened.

"It has been terrible, it's depressing," he said.

He also wants those involved in the riots to turn themselves in.

"Plead for mercy from the criminal justice system," Van Orden said.