How the sale of a particular beer contributes to multiple community causes

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW)— Creating change in a community can come in so many different forms, including in the form of beer sales.

In Wisconsin, the word beer turns a lot of heads. In knowing this, a collaboration between the Be Amazing Organization, Mosinee Brewing Company, and Village Crossing gas station in Kronenwetter has come to light.

Be Amazing is a local charitable organization with a mission to encourage and inspire people in the community through service projects. It provides funding to people who don't have enough to carry out their own projects.

In a team effort, newly designed cans of Mosinee Brewing Company's Honey Blonde Ale was created. Proceeds from each six-pack purchase will be donated toward Be Amazing's future efforts to allocate money to those in need.

"It helps increase the availability of funds that we have to support people in the community that want to do something to make positive changes," Cheryl Goetsch with Be Amazing said.

The Owner of Village Crossing, Chad Sickler, and Mosinee Brewing Company Owner/President Jacquelyn Forbes-Kearns both agree that beer is popular in central Wisconsin, so this is a creative way for community members to give back.

The unique label on the brew was also a collaborative effort to encapsulate the spirt of the Be Amazing organization.

"We are really excited about being an integral part of our community, and also the community has been absolutely wonderful to help us stay in business during this pandemic," Forbes-Kearns said.

The Honey Blonde Ale can be purchased at either the Village Crossing in Kronenwetter or the Mosinee Brewing Company.