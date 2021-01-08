Grand Theater to host “Virtual Broadway” of local talent

WAUSAU, Wis (WAOW) -- If you've ever wanted to enjoy the sounds of Broadway from the comfort of your couch, now's your chance.

The Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble is presenting an online series titled The Best of Broadway.

The virtual productions are filmed live on stage at the historic Grand theater for your viewing at home.

"Instead of performing for a couple hundred people in their high school auditorium or a thousand here on the Grand they might be seen by a hundred thousand people online and that's great, they really deserve it," said Sean Wright who is the executive director of the theater.

Episode one "The Jazz Age" debuted Friday night at 7 PM on the Grand Theater's Facebook and Youtube channels.

The performances will be live streamed on the theater's Youtube and Facebook page.