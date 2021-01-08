GOP’s David Perdue concedes to Jon Ossoff in Georgia runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic control of the U.S. Senate has come one step closer to fruition after Georgia Republican David Perdue conceded his runoff loss to Democrat Jon Ossoff. A day earlier, the GOP’s Kelly Loeffler conceded to Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s other Senate race. Perdue on Friday thanked supporters in a statement before acknowledging his loss and saying “I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win.” After their contentious race marked by sharp personal attacks, Perdue’s statement did not mention Ossoff by name. A spokesperson for Ossoff’s campaign said the Democrat had not received a call from Perdue.