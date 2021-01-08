Skip to Content

Friday's Scores

8:30 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburndale 73, Chequamegon 55

Burlington 56, Badger 40

Manitowoc Lutheran 53, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 40

Menomonee Falls 84, Brookfield Central 70

Oshkosh North 76, Appleton West 60

Wisconsin Dells 62, Mauston 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 66, Black River Falls 16

Catholic Central 42, Racine St. Catherine’s 41

Denmark 35, Little Chute 33

Fox Valley Lutheran 52, Clintonville 30

Kettle Moraine 67, Oconomowoc 48

Lake Holcombe 59, Bruce 48

Monroe 59, Portage 38

New Berlin Eisenhower 65, West Allis Central 24

Pewaukee 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 27

Potosi/Cassville 54, Seneca 15

Saint Thomas More 47, The Prairie School 44

Shoreland Lutheran 52, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50

Stockbridge 50, Marion 17

Waukesha North 41, Waukesha South 32

Wausaukee 42, Saint Thomas Aquinas 34

Weyauwega-Fremont 43, Menominee Indian 32

Wisconsin Dells 75, Mauston 11

