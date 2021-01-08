France’s hopes lift as US freezes tariffs over tech tax

PARIS (AP) — France’s government breathed a sigh of relief Friday after the U.S. indefinitely delayed tariffs on French wine, cosmetics and other goods. The U.S. tariffs were meant to enter in force this week. They were designed as retaliation for a French tax on technology giants like Google and Amazon. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said it suspended the tariffs because it is investigating similar tech taxes from a growing number of other countries, too. France’s finance minister called for a global agreement on taxing online giants instead. It’s among multiple trade disputes that have damaged trans-Atlantic ties in recent years.