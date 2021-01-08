Dominion sues Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for defamation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against lawyer Sidney Powell, seeking at least $1.3 billion for Powell’s “wild accusations” that the company rigged the presidential election for Joe Biden. The company says it needs to “set the record straight.” Powell has claimed without evidence that the election technology vendor, whose vote-counting equipment was used in several states, was part of a scheme to steal the election from President Donald Trump. Powell has been representing Trump in a series of unsuccessful lawsuits filed to contest the election outcome. There was no widespread fraud in the election, which a range of election officials across the country including Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, have confirmed.