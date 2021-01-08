Cyprus to return to lockdown conditions to stem virus spread

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is returning to lockdown mode for the remainder of the month after the country’s health minister conceded that a nightly curfew and other existing measures haven’t been enough to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said intensive care units treating COVID-19 patients in Cyprus have reached their limits and tougher restrictions are needed to prevent “people dying helpless because we don’t have available beds.” He says orders for daytime restrictions on movement and a shuttering of most schools will take on effect Sunday. Individuals will only be permitted to go out twice each day with approval required.