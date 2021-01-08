Crescent Elementary students create new game: Air Square

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — Four square is a popular game on school playgrounds, but some Crescent Elementary School 5th graders have taken it a step further.

They've invented their own game: Air Square. Here's the pitch from 5th graders Clara and Karigan:

"Are you getting sick of old, normal four square? Well, Mr. Fronk’s Crescent Elementary 5th grade class made it into something better. Our new game is called AIR SQUARE. One thing is our game could include everyone, 4k thru 12th grade. Another thing is our game is just like four square, but just in the air, sort of like volleyball. Lastly, our game helps team building by having all of us work together. Our plan is to share this game with everyone else in the school."

The students made a plan and built the game's structure with PVC pipes. And since pipes adjustable, the game can be played with four cubes, or built up to 20 cubes.

Clara and Karigan are hoping other schools will consider making a structure since the game has been so fun for the class.