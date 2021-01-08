Brazil’s pandemic deaths top 200,000 amid a return to fun

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has seen its coronavirus deaths surpass 200,000, pushing the second highest toll in the world higher even as Brazilians are again crowding their beaches. The Brazilian health ministry said Thursday that the country recorded 1,524 deaths in the previous 24 hours, putting its total at 200,498 for the pandemic. Many Brazilians have been straining against quarantine for months, going to bars or small gatherings with friends, though big blowouts had been few and far between since the pandemic began. But while many countries imposed new restrictions to limit the spread of the virus in mid-December, Brazil’s government gave its blessing for holiday fun in the sun. Festivities kicked off after the Southern Hemisphere’s summer started Dec. 21.