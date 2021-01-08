Aspirus Health Care tackling healthcare worker shortage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Aspirus Health Care has partnered with Northcentral Technical College to offer a paid Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training Program to those in Central Wisconsin.



The accelerated 5-week program will allow participants to receive the education and experience needed to become a Certified Nursing Assistant, with added financial support to help guarantee success.

When accepted into the program, participants receive paid tuition, course materials, scrubs and a stipend that will allow them to dedicate full-time attention to training for their new career.

“Because CNA’s play such a critical part of quality healthcare, Aspirus sees this as an investment in the health of our community, CNA’s do such meaningful work, interacting directly with patients and aiding them with daily living activities,” said Aaron Schoepke the Aspirus Talent Delivery Partner

Class enrollment is planned monthly and limited to 10 individuals per session.

Once an individual has completed classes, a clinical rotation at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, and certification exams, they will be offered a full-or-part-time CNA position within the Aspirus system.

“We encourage anyone who is interested in starting a career in healthcare to explore this unique opportunity,” Schoepke said.

For more information about the Aspirus CNA Training Program, visit the link here or call Aaron Schoepke at 715.847.2724.