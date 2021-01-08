Asia Today: China city offers cash for tip on test evaders

BEIJING (AP) — A city in northern China is offering rewards of $77 for anyone who reports on a resident who has not taken a recent coronavirus test. The offer from the government of Nangong comes as millions in the city and its surrounding province of Hebei are being tested as part of efforts to control China’s most serious recent outbreak of COVID-19. The offering of cash or other rewards for information on political or social nonconformists has a long history in China, but the pandemic is putting a new face on the practice. Those found noncompliant will be forced to undergo testing and a two-week quarantine at their own expense. China has largely controlled local transmission through measures considered by some to be extreme and highly intrusive.