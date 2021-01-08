Aaron Rodgers makes AP All-Pro team as top quarterback

(AP/WAOW) — Dynamic defensive star Aaron Donald and unstoppable tight end Travis Kelce are unanimous choices for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team.

Donald and Kelce swept the votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

It is the sixth All-Pro selection for Donald, who has helped the Los Angeles Rams to the top-ranked defense in the NFL, and the third for Kansas City's record-setting Kelce.

Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner matches Donald with six selections.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on his fourth All-Pro Team.

According to a tweet from Steve Megargee, an Associated Press sports writer, several other packers made the team too.