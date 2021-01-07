Woodchucks raise 10K to combat hunger locally

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Woodchucks have raised $10,000 for charity since last March from the sale of their logo facemasks and promotional work. The donations are benefiting local food banks in a year they're needed most.

Wisconsin Woodchucks assistant general manager Kayla Zenner said, "For us it's super important to make sure everyone's basic needs are always met, and food banks provide that. One thing people always need is food, and we love seeing everyone have full bellies especially during a hard time."

The masks gained popularity on and off the field over the summer baseball season, and sales continued through the fall. The donations were matched by a contribution from The Macdonald Foundation that generated a total donation of $10,000.

Woodchucks owner Mark Macdonald said, "The past year was difficult for

many people in Central Wisconsin and we felt it was important to help the people who lost jobs because of the pandemic."

Macdonald said the money raised was donated to The Neighbors Place and the Center of Hope food bank among other venues.

Because the demand for help at local food banks has never been greater, and will continue throughout 2021, the Woodchucks are extending the program into the 2021 season.

All the proceeds from the mask sales will continue to be donated to local food banks through the end of 2021.