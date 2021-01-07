Wisconsin reports 3,791 COVID-19 cases, nears 500,000 in total

(WAOW) — Wisconsin is essentially guaranteed to surpass another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic: half a million COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 3,791 new cases and 6,357 new negative test results (for a 37% positivity rate).

This brings the total of all confirmed cases in the state to 498,538. The state would have to record under 1,462 to not reach the next milestone.

Of all the cases, 461,729, or 93.4% are considered recovered.

The seven-day average for case reports is 2,490, which serves as another indication that the state is likely to surpass 500,000 cases.

The state also reports 40 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus to 5,079. (1% of positive cases).

As of Thursday, the seven-day average for reported COVID-19 deaths is 31.

DHS also reports another 99 patients being hospitalized, bringing the total of those hospitalized as the result of the virus to 22,070.

According to a tweet from DHS, most of the state has seen no change in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the last two weeks. They say the seven-day average is at 1,063.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,128 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 26 from the day prior.

Of those, 243 are in the ICU, down two from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.