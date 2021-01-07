Wausau Mall closure causing confusion

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Store owners and shoppers are concerned whether or not the Wausau Mall will be open past January. Conversations in the community and online ask questions of when will be the last day, yet no concrete answers are easily found.

While confusion remains, it's been said doors will be closed by February 1st, but some stores inside the mall are fighting back, saying they'll still be open for business.

As the Wausau Opportunity Zone (WOZ) moves forward with plans to change the space, the mall's tenants are finding new storefronts to occupy. Stores like Scrubs, Reflexology Center, and Mulligal are moving into the 400 block. Staple Uff da! is skipping town, setting up shop inside the Fox Valley Mall in Appleton.

One source inside the mall says they were give many months notice they would need to be out by the end of the month, and have made proper arrangements.

Buckle are in the process of building their own store in Rib Mountain and has made an agreement to remain open in the mall until their new building is ready for business around April.

Buckle store manager Amber Levine said, "I've been here for twelve years, it's been a really long time. We've worked really hard on building relationships with our guests, and leaving even if it were for a couple of months I think it would hurt a ton."

Other sources say while they're aware of the mall's closure, they are not embracing it, stating they have yet to come to what they feel are proper terms for being kicked out of what they call "home".

While the exact timeframe for the mall's official closure is not yet set, stores like Roger & Holland, Buckle and potentially others will still be open for business after the end of the month.

Most retailers moving plans are posted in their windows at this time.