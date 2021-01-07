Wausau Chamber of Commerce sells nearly $700,000 worth of chamber gift cards

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Officials with the Wausau Chamber of Commerce had the initial goal of selling $1 million worth of chamber gift cards in 2020.

But like all things in 2020 plans changed.

"Given the pandemic and everything else, we really feel fortunate to have sold that amount," said Brian Otten, marketing manager for the Chamber of Commerce.

Instead they raised nearly $700,000 total, something they weren't expecting or even campaigning for, especially during a pandemic.

"Early on in the pandemic we encouraged individuals to buy gift cards from the individual businesses because the cash would flow in a more direct way towards those businesses," Otten said.

Chamber officials attribute the increase in sales to employers who purchase gift cards year after year as gifts for employees or clients.

"We're fortunate, and we love that the program sort of operates that way," Otten said.

In times like these, it's a big deal for businesses, some of whom have noticed the increase in chamber gift cards coming their way.

"It used to be where we'd get one here or there," said Randy Verhasselt, owner of Evolutions in Design. "But the last fourth quarter of last year, we've seen a significant rise in people using them."

The gift cards can be used at more than 800 member businesses, meaning hundreds of thousands of dollars will be going back to the local economy.

"It's automatically considered like a check as opposed to just a gift certificate, so for us merchants, it's actually money right in our bank account, which is incredible," Verhasselt said.

For local businesses, especially during a pandemic, a little extra cash can make a big difference.

"It helps keep us employed, it helps keep our employees on staff, it helps pay for all the things we need to pay for," Verhasselt said.