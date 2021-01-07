Warnock, Biden wins give twin thrills to religious liberals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Rev. Raphael Warnock, newly elected as Georgia’s first African American senator, shares more than a party with President-elect Joe Biden. Both Democrats made faith a central part of their political identity on the campaign trail — and their victories are emboldening religious liberals. The Rev. Derrick Harkins was an advisor to the Democratic Party on interfaith outreach during the campaign. He says Warnock’s win shows that faith communities have a “real and important presence in the conversation” around politics and policymaking. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also wove their faith experiences into their messaging in 2020.