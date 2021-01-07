UN chief to mark 75th anniversary of UN assembly virtually

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be making his first virtual visit since the start of last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns to participate in events in London commemorating the 75th anniversary of the first session of the United Nations General Assembly, which was held in the British capital. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced Thursday that Guterres will speak at the main event Sunday. He says the U.N. chief is expected to highlight U.N. achievements and call for “a renewed global partnership to address the many challenges we face.” Among those challenges are tackling COVID-19 and climate change.