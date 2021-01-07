Tranquil weekend shaping up

The remarkable stable and stagnant weather pattern we have been in for the past week shows no signs of breaking down through the weekend. No significant weather systems are projected to move through the area right through the weekend because of high pressure parked over us. Unfortunately, there will continue to be a lot of low level moisture trapped in the region because of a strong temperature inversion. That coupled with the snow covered ground, low sun angle, and light winds will allow for continued fog formation at night into the early mornings possibly through Monday. The fog won’t cover the whole area at any one time, but rather be variable in nature. So, continue to be alert for changes when traveling.

Low temperatures should generally reach the 10s to near 20 through early next week depending on how thick clouds are each night. Highs should top out from the mid 20s to lower 30s, depending on the amount of sunshine that any one spot picks up. The wind will be light from the northeast Thursday night, then from the north around 5 mph Friday.

A few very weak fronts will try to move through off and on from Monday through Wednesday of next week. They may squeeze out some flurries or snow showers at times. However, it is not possible to narrow down the timing and any amounts just yet as the computer models don’t have a solid bead on them yet. It should stay warmer than normal though with highs mostly in the upper 20s to lows 30s.

There is potential for a stronger cold front to march through next Thursday or so. It may generate some light snow accumulation in parts of the region. There could be a period of stronger winds and much colder air coming in behind it by Friday the 15th. This could help ignite a decent lake effect snow event in far northern Wisconsin as well. The very chilly air likely will stick around into the week of the 17th.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:10 p.m., 7-January 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1873 - A blizzard raged across the Great Plains. Many pioneers, unprepared for the cold and snow, perished in southwest Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. (David Ludlum)

1989 - A tornado in southern Illinois obliterated half the community of Allendale, injuring fifty persons and causing more than five million dollars damage, while thunderstorm winds gusting higher than 100 mph caused ten million dollars damage at Franklin KY. Twenty-five cities, from the Gulf coast to Michigan, reported record high temperatures for the date. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)