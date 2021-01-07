Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 72, Pacelli 50
Cameron 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46
Colby 77, Ashland 69
Drummond 56, Mellen 23
Elcho 74, White Lake 30
Freedom 70, Luxemburg-Casco 51
Grantsburg 64, Prairie Farm 22
Milton 83, Turner 52
Mineral Point 79, Belleville 59
Neenah 85, Bay Port 63
Osceola 41, Hayward 22
Port Edwards 87, Tri-County 23
Racine St. Catherine’s 80, Dominican 38
Richland Center 67, Platteville 42
Stockbridge 76, Oakfield 70
Viroqua 57, Westby 36
Wauzeka-Steuben 66, La Farge 26
West De Pere 72, Shawano 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Brillion 61, Denmark 41
Catholic Memorial 72, Waukesha North 43
Greendale 71, West Allis Central 49
Gresham Community 77, Menominee Indian 53
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Ripon 33
Kiel def. New Holstein, forfeit
Marathon 51, Prentice 49
Oakfield 63, Hustisford 43
Potosi 50, Belmont 43
Sauk Prairie 65, Portage 37
University School of Milwaukee 73, Hope Christian 31
Wausaukee 45, Florence 40
West De Pere 75, Green Bay East 24
___
