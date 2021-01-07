Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
8:41 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 72, Pacelli 50

Cameron 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46

Colby 77, Ashland 69

Drummond 56, Mellen 23

Elcho 74, White Lake 30

Freedom 70, Luxemburg-Casco 51

Grantsburg 64, Prairie Farm 22

Milton 83, Turner 52

Mineral Point 79, Belleville 59

Neenah 85, Bay Port 63

Osceola 41, Hayward 22

Port Edwards 87, Tri-County 23

Racine St. Catherine’s 80, Dominican 38

Richland Center 67, Platteville 42

Stockbridge 76, Oakfield 70

Viroqua 57, Westby 36

Wauzeka-Steuben 66, La Farge 26

West De Pere 72, Shawano 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Brillion 61, Denmark 41

Catholic Memorial 72, Waukesha North 43

Greendale 71, West Allis Central 49

Gresham Community 77, Menominee Indian 53

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Ripon 33

Kiel def. New Holstein, forfeit

Marathon 51, Prentice 49

Oakfield 63, Hustisford 43

Potosi 50, Belmont 43

Sauk Prairie 65, Portage 37

University School of Milwaukee 73, Hope Christian 31

Wausaukee 45, Florence 40

West De Pere 75, Green Bay East 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content