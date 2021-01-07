Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) —With COVID-19 vaccines being distribution continuing, Wisconsinites are concerned if they should get vaccinations while pregnant or breastfeeding.

During the trial period for the vaccine, no pregnant women were studied during phase 2 or 3 of clinical trials for either the Pfizer or Moderna version of the vaccine.

Health officials with Aspirus Wausau Hospital say your best bet if you're worried, is to talk with your doctor.

"They are recommending in many cases that pregnant and lactating women do have that discussion with their providers to see if it is something they should pursue or not at this time depending on where they are in that process," said Michelle Brenner, Clinical Manager for Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

As of right now vaccine availability for the general public is still a few months off at least, and it's not known if additional trials will be done in the meantime.