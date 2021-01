Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- There are now seven candidates vying for four open seats on the Wausau School Board in the April election.

Wausau School Board president Tricia Zunker and Vice President Patrick McKee are seeking reelection. In addition, current members Beth Martin and Jeff Leigh.

They're joined on the April ballot by Nicolas Bisgrove, Jon Creisher, Kay Gruling, Cody Nikolai and Karen Vandenberg.