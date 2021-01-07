Seller of gun used in 2019 Texas mass shooting gets 2 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say the man who sold an AR-15-style rifle used in a 2019 mass shooting that killed seven people in West Texas has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Marcus Anthony Braziel of Lubbock was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty in October to unlicensed firearms dealing and concealing the proceeds from weapons sales from the IRS. Braziel admitted selling the rifle that Seth Aaron Ator, of Odessa, used when he killed seven people and wounded 25 others in the Midland-Odessa area. The rampage ended when police shot Ator dead. Documents said Ator had been adjudicated “mentally defective” and was therefore legally prohibited from possessing firearms.