Quiet and mainly cloudy weather continues

There is still not much change anticipated in the weather until later next week. You can continue to enjoy fairly mild temps and no significant snow.

Today: Fog during the morning, then peeks of hazy sun possible during the afternoon.

High: 29 Wind: East-Northeast around 5

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog, some dense.

Low: 17 Wind: Light North

Friday: Fog during the morning, then mostly cloudy.

High: 28 Wind: North around 5

The only trouble in the weather recently is the fog. There have been areas of dense fog during the morning hours over the last 5 days and this will likely continue for the next 5 days. The thickest fog has been in the central and southern parts of the area and this will continue for today. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Taylor, Marathon, Lincoln, Clark, Wood, Portage, Langlade, Jackson, Juneau, Adams, counties through 10 a.m. Be careful in areas where there is thick fog as this can cause some icing on roads, sidewalks, and parking lots. Once the fog lifts, there could be some hazy sun at times, especially in the Northwoods. High temps could reach the low to mid 30s in the North, whereas the mercury will stay in the 20s farther south. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at around 5 mph.

Conditions will not change much from Friday through Monday. Each day, there will likely e some light fog in the morning, and then mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Some hazy sun could break out at times, but it will not be too prevalent. High temps through the period will generally be in the upper 20s.

Slightly milder weather will develop for the middle of next week with partly or mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Tuesday should be around 30, and then low30s are likely for Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday is the day when a stronger cold front could move through the area and finally change the weather pattern, bringing a chance of snow and colder weather.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 7-January-2021

On this date in weather history: 1971 - The temperature at Hawley Lake, located southeast of McNary, AZ, plunged to 40 degrees below zero to establish a state record. (The Weather Channel)