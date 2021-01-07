Packers allowing 6,000 fans for divisional playoff game

The Green Bay Packers announced they're making about 6,000 tickets for season ticket holders available for the divisional playoff game next Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The season ticket holders will join previously invited frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

Seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout the stadium.

An email will be sent this week to season ticket holders who opted in for the chance to purchase tickets.

The plan for an increased number of attendees builds upon the successful COVID-19 protocols the team used for its final four regular-season home games. It is expected that season ticket holders attend the game with members of their household. Suites and club seats will not be accessible for this game, as both areas utilize indoor spaces.

"Our players have enjoyed the energy provided by the limited fans we've had over the past four games. We're looking forward to welcoming our Season Ticket Holders to add to that atmosphere in the playoffs," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "We've seen our COVID-19 protocols in action and are confident we can safely add additional fans."

The protocols used at Lambeau Field include requiring attendees to remain within their socially distanced "pod" of seats unless using the restroom or purchasing food or beverages. Other protocols include the use of mobile tickets as the method of entry, enhanced cleaning measures in the stadium, hand sanitizer stations throughout the concourse, cashless concession locations and required face coverings. Tailgating in the Lambeau Field parking lots also will be prohibited for playoff games. No carry-in items, including seat backs, clear bags or purses, will be permitted. A small clutch purse for personal belongings is allowed, but it must not exceed 4.5'' x 6.5'' in size.

Those who are feeling ill or have a member of their household who is ill (or under quarantine) will be asked to not purchase tickets. Those who have recently been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are also asked not to attend. Additionally, those who purchase tickets are required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to the game.