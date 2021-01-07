Oneida Co. snowmobile trails open on Saturday

ONEIDA CO., Wis. (WAOW) — All snowmobile trails in the Oneida Co. Funded Trail System officially open Saturday morning.

The Oneida County Snowmobile Council voted 7-2 to open the trails. The Oneida County Forestry Department is not in favor of this decision, but are respecting the majority vote.

Lake trails in the county remain closed as they are still considered unsafe, and will be considered so until clearly marked.

All trails are in "extremely rough, early season" conditions.