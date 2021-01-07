Marshfield Clinic Health System introduces new heart failure treatment

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Clinic Health System is the first in the badger state and second in the mid-west to offer a new heart failure treatment.

The treatment is deemed as the world’s first neuromodulation device.

This pacemaker-like device is designed to electrically activate the body’s main cardiovascular reflex, signaling the brain to regulate cardiovascular function. An Electrophysiologist and Vascular Surgeon at Marshfield Medical center in Marshfield successfully performed the first two procedures.

"Dr. Tahlia Weis a Vascular Surgeon and my partner, together we do this procedure and we hope to expand this procedure in Central Wisconsin," said Dr. Sanjay Kumar Electrophysiologist for the Marshfield Clinic Health System.

To refer a patient or request a consultation you can call the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield at 715-387-5301.

