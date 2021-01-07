Majority of Rhinelander energy could be renewable, locally-sourced by end of 2021

CRESCENT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Oneida County Planning and Development Committee approved a conditional use permit Wednesday for Madison-based One Energy Renewables to build a 7.5 Megawatt solar facility.

The property sits on Boyce Drive in Crescent, just south of Rhinelander. Dan Grunst refers to it as his backyard.

"I just felt kind of out of the loop of the whole thing," said Grunst. He and his wife purchased their home in 2020, hoping to retire there. He heard rumors about a future for the empty field surrounding his home, but nothing was confirmed until he reached out to the town.

He then learned, he has little control over the neighboring land's future. It is zoned for general use, which County Supervisor Bob Thome explained opens the property up to a number of projects. Thome said it could become an asphalt plant, trailer residence, or gravel pit. So, he said, a solar array is better than most options.

However, with community concerns in mind, the committee originally tabled a decision on the permit. Their action on Wednesday comes after one supervisor noted the company worked well to address concerns.

One Energy Renewables Project Manager Eric Udelhofen said the array would be surrounded by native trees and shrubs to obstruct the view for neighbors.

The company is also working with the DOT to use Highway 17 to access the project, in response to concerns of damaging the town road and impacting children traveling to/from a nearby school.

If the project receives all necessary approvals in a timely manner, Udelhofen said he hopes to begin and complete the project this summer. Then, he said, "The surrounding area will be getting a very large percentage of its energy produced locally from renewable sources."

The project still needs to be approved by the full county board, which will meet on January 19.