Lebanon begins new lockdown amid surge in coronavirus cases

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon has begun a 25-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus as infections hit a new record in the tiny Mediterranean nation and patients overwhelm the health care sector. The lockdown is the third in Lebanon since the first case was reported in late February. It closes most businesses and limits traffic by imposing an odd and even license plate rule on alternating days. It also reduces flights at the country’s only international airport. As of Thursday, a daily 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will take effect that will last until Feb. 1.