Law firm seeks support in call for President Trump’s ouster

NEW YORK (AP) — A large Washington, D.C., law firm is asking other lawyers to join in calling for President Donald Trump’s cabinet to oust him. The call comes after rioting Trump supporters attacked and occupied the U.S. Capitol. The management board of Crowell & Moring contacted the nation’s top 200 law firms, asking them to join in sending a letter to Vice President Mike Pence seeking Trump’s ouster. Under the Constitution’s 25th Amendment, a president can be removed by his own cabinet. Chairman Philip Inglima says his firm has received a “nice number” of responses from law firms, but wouldn’t give a number. The firms would sign a letter that Inglima plans to write to Pence urging him to take the action. It likely would be sent on Friday.