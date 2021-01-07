Kosovo to hold new general election Feb. 14

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s acting president has set Feb. 14 as the date for a new parliamentary election following a court ruling that the parliament’s June confirmation of the Cabinet passed because of an invalid vote. In a late Wednesday statement, Vjosa Osmani dissolved the parliament and set the date for the new vote. Last month the Constitutional Court ruled that the vote of a since-jailed lawmaker that tipped the balance in June in favor of approving the Cabinet was illegal and the country must hold a new general election. It will be the eighth election in Kosovo since it split from Serbia less than 22 years ago.