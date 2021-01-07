Kim vows to improve ties with outside world at party meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has underscored the need to drastically improve his nation’s ties with the outside world. He also reviewed relations with rival South Korea on the third day of the first congress of the ruling Workers’ Party in five years. The state media report on his speech didn’t elaborate on what diplomatic steps Kim said he wanted to take. Observers had expected him to use the party meeting to send conciliatory gestures toward Seoul and Washington as he faces deepening economic troubles at home. Earlier, Kim admitted his previous economic developmental plans had failed and vowed to set new goals. And he has said he would bolster his country’s military capability.