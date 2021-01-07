January 2021 Jefferson Award: Nicole Stroik

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The Power of $5 Facebook group is changing lives.

Nicole Stroik of Stevens Point created it only a year ago.

For her volunteer efforts and helping others Stroik receives a Jefferson Award.

"The response is amazing," Nicole Stroik says.

Group members donate $5 a month to help families and organizations in need.

So far, $20,000 has been given away.

In mid-December the group cut a $3,000 check for Jaime Drummond of Marshfield.

She recently gave birth to her daughter Emma, who remains hospitalized, due to complications.

"I am shocked by the support from people all over rooting for Emma," Jaime Drummond explains. "I am really grateful."

With the new year here, Stroik is looking forward to continuing to make a difference along with 1,700 group members.

"It feels awesome when the money comes in," Nicole Stroik says. " It's $5 but it all adds up."