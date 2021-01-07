Hiring likely weakened in December amid resurgent virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers likely cut back again on hiring last month — and might even have shed jobs — with the economy under pressure from a resurgent virus that has led many consumers to reduce spending and states and cities to reimpose business restrictions. Economists have forecast that employers added just 105,000 jobs in December. That would mark the sixth straight month that hiring has slowed from the previous month and the lowest job gain since May. It would also leave the economy 9.8 million jobs short of the number it had before the pandemic intensified in March. The unemployment rate is projected to rise from 6.7% to 6.8%, which would be the first increase since April.