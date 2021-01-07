Dons dominate on senior night, other area scores

Dons dominate on senior night, other area scoresUpdated
Here's a look at area scores from Thursday, Jan. 7. If you'd like to include a score, please email sports@waow.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Almond-Bancroft 72 Pacelli 50
- Port Edwards 87 Tri-County 23
- Ashland 69 Colby 77
- Spencer 44 Columbus Catholic 82
- Weyauwega-Fremont 60 Menominee Indian 42
- Wild Rose 44 Pittsville 28
- Athens 60 Stratford 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Assumption 55 Rib Lake 14
- Bonduel 48 Crandon 46
- Marathon 51 Prentice 49
- Greenwood 23 Auburndale 69
- Nekoosa 55 Port Edwards 33
BOYS WRESTLING
- Phillips 54 Edgar/Athens 18
- Pittsville 36 Menominee Indian 21
- Tomahawk 44 Lakeland Union/Mercer 30
- Rhinelander 36 Lakeland Union/Mercer 27
BOYS SWIMMING
- D.C. Everest 98 Marshfield 72
- Shawano 75 Lakeland 85
- Wisconsin Rapids 94 Wausau East 70
BOYS HOCKEY
- Mosinee 4 Waupaca 1