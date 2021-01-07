Skip to Content

Dons dominate on senior night, other area scores

Updated
Last updated today at 10:12 pm
10:00 pm SportTop Sports StoriesHigh School Sports

Here's a look at area scores from Thursday, Jan. 7. If you'd like to include a score, please email sports@waow.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Almond-Bancroft 72 Pacelli 50
  • Port Edwards 87 Tri-County 23
  • Ashland 69 Colby 77
  • Spencer 44 Columbus Catholic 82
  • Weyauwega-Fremont 60 Menominee Indian 42
  • Wild Rose 44 Pittsville 28
  • Athens 60 Stratford 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Assumption 55 Rib Lake 14
  • Bonduel 48 Crandon 46
  • Marathon 51 Prentice 49
  • Greenwood 23 Auburndale 69
  • Nekoosa 55 Port Edwards 33

BOYS WRESTLING

  • Phillips 54 Edgar/Athens 18
  • Pittsville 36 Menominee Indian 21
  • Tomahawk 44 Lakeland Union/Mercer 30
  • Rhinelander 36 Lakeland Union/Mercer 27

BOYS SWIMMING

  • D.C. Everest 98 Marshfield 72
  • Shawano 75 Lakeland 85
  • Wisconsin Rapids 94 Wausau East 70

BOYS HOCKEY

  • Mosinee 4 Waupaca 1

Brad Hanson

More Stories

Skip to content