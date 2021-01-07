Disagreement between Assembly, Senate GOP leaves COVID-19 bill in jeopardy

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Assembly was set to take to the floor Thursday and, with its large Republican majority, pass its version of a coronavirus response package. GOP Senators, however, are not on board with the bill according to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg).

“That is not the case," said LeMahieu in a statement. "There is a reason that was an Assembly bill and not a Senate bill.”

The development further exacerbated a divide in state government that leaves the prospect of any new state-funded COVID-19 relief in jeopardy.

The Assembly bill would extend a number of provisions granted in the last bill the state legislature passed in April 2020.

It would continue waiving the one-week waiting period for unemployment applications, extended DWD call center hours, and extended temporary rights for out-of-state health care professionals to work in Wisconsin without a state license.

While those measures aligned with a $100 million "compromise" bill released last month by Democratic Governor Tony Evers, it included provisions Democrats rejected and likely would have led to Evers vetoing the bill.

The controversial measures included a prohibition on employers requiring workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, restrictions on how long school boards could implement a move to virtual learning as well as limits on local health departments' ability to close or restrict business capacities, and grant legal immunity to businesses, local governments, and nonprofits.

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D - Oshkosh) said the GOP plan was simply an "exercise for a bill that will not become law."

Assembly Democrats proposed their own relief package, which called for accepted Medicaid expansion money.

While Democrats were not specific on how exactly they'd fund all of the measures, the proposal would have provided money for food, rental, and childcare assistance. Evers did not include those measures in his proposal.

Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said on the floor during Monday's inauguration that both chambers were on board with the Assembly bill.

"While it was very disappointing the governor walked away from the negotiating table last month, I want to thank our colleagues in the state senate who continued our negotiations," Vos said Monday. "We have a final bill that has been agreed to in both chambers."