Dense Fog Advisory until THU 10:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Lincoln and Langlade Counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Fog freezing on pavement could make roads and sidewalks slick.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&