Dense Fog Advisory until THU 10:00 AM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until THU 10:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Freezing fog could make roads and sidewalks icy.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin and northeast Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&