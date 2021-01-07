Deadly Norwegian landslide will cost at least $107 million.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian financial body says a landslide that hit a village north of the capital late last month, will cost insurance companies at least 900 million kroner ($107 million). Seven people were killed and three remain missing after the landslide hit Ask, a village of 5,000 located 25 kilometers (16 miles) northeast of Oslo. It was among the worst landslides in modern Norwegian history. Finance Norway, which represents 240 financial companies, said in a statement Thursday that the figure is an estimate. Many houses and buildings have either been damaged or swept away. On Tuesday, Norwegian authorities said they have given up hope of finding survivors.