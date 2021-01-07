Court docs name five more people allegedly involved in Juedes murder case

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) — As part of her defense against the murder of her husband, Cindy Schulz-Juedes has offered the names of five individuals she says allegedly carried out the act.

According to court documents, Schulz-Juedes claims Randall Landwehr, Gary Upton, Jerry Gentry, Butch P. Lilley and Brian Demler were all involved in the murder of Ken Juedes on August 29, 2006.

Allegedly, Ken Juedes, Cindy Schulz-Juedes and another person were involved in a lawsuit against Landwehr over the sale of a race track.

According to court documents, Landwehr believed that if Juedes and his wife were dead, the lawsuit would cease.

There were also concerns from Landwehr that Ken Juedes would disclose alleged drug trade activity between himself and Landwehr, along with the other four, during the course of the lawsuit.

Schulz-Juedes claims that, overnight on August 29th, Upton, Demler, Lilley and Gentry arrived at the Juedes house on Landwehr's alleged direction. She claims Demler drove and remained in the vehicle while the other three entered the home and allegedly carried out the murder.

Court documents continue by claiming Lilley fled to Georgia, Gentry to California and Landwehr, Upton and Delmer remained in Wisconsin, allegedly getting rid of the shotgun suspected to be the murder weapon.

No charges have yet been filed against any of the five named, as the State will need time to review the claims.